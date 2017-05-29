Ohio State duo medals at U.S. Amateur Four-Ball, playoff set for Monday

Live scoring

Clark Engle and Will Grimmer’s time as teammates at Ohio State ended when the Buckeyes were eliminated at the NCAA regionals. But Engle, a senior this past season, and Grimmer, now a rising junior, are teaming up this week at the U.S. Amateur Four-Ball.

On Sunday, the Buckeyes duo wrapped up medalist honors at Pinehurst No. 2 after a 6-under 64 left them at 12 under, a shot better than Alabama signees Wilson Furr and Davis Shore.

Engle and Grimmer don’t have their opponents for Monday’s Round of 32, though. That’s because there is an 8-for-6 playoff set for Monday morning. The teams in the playoff: Tim Hogarth/Corby Segal, Sean Seese/Ben Smith, Nicholas Huggins/Nickolas Schiavi, Derek Busby/Bryan Vahlberg, Micah Dean/Alex Rodger, Kenny Cook/Sean Rowen, Brendan Borst/Thomas McDonagh, and Patrick Christovich/Garrett Rank.

Among the notables to not make the cut were former USC teammates Sam Smith and Stewart Hagestad, who missed the playoff by a shot. Hagestad is the defending U.S. Mid-Amateur champion and made the cut at the Masters in April. He is considered a lock to make the 2017 U.S. Walker Cup team.

Moving on to match play, among others, were 2015 Four-Ball champs Nathan Smith/Todd White, Scott Harvey/Todd Mitchell and Frankie Capan/Ben Wong. Harvey is a former Mid-Am champ and Walker Cupper. Capan and Wong are committed to Alabama and SMU, respectively.