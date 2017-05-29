One round of golf per week may be key to good health, study says

Forget golf being a “good walk spoiled.”

It may be the key to remarkable health.

Or so says a study by Britain’s Macmillan Cancer Support, which reports that during a typical single round of golf, players walk for four to eight miles – and take between 11,245 and 16,667 steps.

The group says the physical health benefits of playing golf (without a cart or caddie) are often overlooked.

That did not include the required steps to find your lost ball in the woods or taken to retrieve your clubs after the long toss into the water on No. 12.

That figure of steps translates into 1,564 calories if you are carrying your own golf clubs, the group said, citing research in the British Journal of Sports Medicine.

With the average round taking about four hours, that means you’ll get 240 minutes of moderate intensive activity, which goes above the normal requirements by British health officials, the Daily Mail reports.

Given the low-impact of walking and golfing – at least on your body’s back and joints – it remains one activity that can continue well into one’s advanced aged.

This information was released in advance of the charity’s annual fund-raising event called the Longest Day Challenge. The charities encouraging golfers to play four rounds of golf over the 16 hours (in England) of daylight on the longest day of the year.

Clubbing together a team of four, contestants will play 72 holes, take some 300 shots and cover a good 20 miles, as they fundraise to support people affected by cancer, the Daily Mail reports.