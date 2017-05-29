Tiger Woods on arrest: 'Alcohol was not involved'

Tiger Woods said alcohol was not involved in his arrest Monday morning in Jupiter, Fla., according to a statement released Monday evening, less than 24 hours after Woods was booked into the Palm Beach Country Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence.

“I want the public to know that alcohol was not involved,” Woods said in the statement, posted by USA TODAY’s Steve DiMeglio. “What happened was an unexpected reaction to prescribed medications. I didn’t realize the mix of medications had affected me so strongly.”

Woods, 41, was taken into custody at 3 a.m. on Military Trail South of Indian Creek Parkway. He was arrested and taken to jail, where he was booked at 7:18 a.m. He was released on his own recognizance at 10:50 a.m.

“I would like to apologize with all my heart to my family, friends and the fans,” Woods continued. “I expect more from myself, too. I will do everything in my power to ensure this never happens again.”

Woods reportedly refused to take a breath test and was “arrogant” at the time of his arrest.

Police are expected to release dashcam footage of the incident Tuesday, along with more information regarding the case.