Tiger Woods: 2009 Black Friday crash to 2017 Memorial Day arrest

Tiger Woods’ career and image have changed drastically since details began to emerge from a Black Friday car crash in 2009 which begat one of the most infamous scandals in sports history.

His career took another disastrous turn Monday, when he was arrested early on Memorial Day on suspicion of driving under the influence in Florida, according to police.

Woods was arrested around 3 a.m. in Jupiter, Fla., a police spokeswoman said. Palm Beach County Jail records indicate Woods, 41, was booked at 7:18 a.m. and released at 10:50 a.m.

In a statement issued Monday night, Woods said alcohol was not involved in his arrest.

“What happened was an unexpected reaction to prescribed medications. I didn’t realize the mix of medications had affected me so strongly,” Woods said in the statement, posted by USA TODAY’s Steve DiMeglio.

Woods has not won a major since 2008. He made about $45.5 million in endorsements last year and could lose some of those deals following his arrest. Woods reportedly refused to take a breath test and was “arrogant” at the time of his arrest.

There have been twists and turns and highs and lows in Tiger’s saga since that early Black Friday crash in 2009. But there’s never a dull moment as Woods has continued to re-work his game and fight through countless injuries.

Here’s a look at some of the most memorable Tiger moments over the past seven years.

Nov. 27, 2009: Details begin to emerge from a suspicious low-speed crash outside of Tiger Woods’ home. He was 33 years old.

Feb. 19, 2010: With the salacious details of Woods’ widespread infidelity now public knowledge, he speaks matter-of-factly at a press conference in Ponte Vedra Beach and offers an apology: “I know I have bitterly disappointed all of you. I have made you question who I am and how I could have done the things I did. I’m embarrassed that I have put you in this position. For all that I have done, I am so sorry.” He does not say when he will return to competitive golf.

April 8, 2010: Woods returns for the Masters, playing in his first tournament since finishing T-6 at the World Golf Championships in Nov., 2009. Hanging in contention all week, Woods makes a back nine charge with two birdies and an eagle at No. 15, but can’t catch eventual winner Phil Mickelson. He finishes T-4 at 11 under, five shots behind Mickelson.

May 9, 2010: Woods withdraws from The Players Championship on the front nine Sunday, citing pain in his neck. This after he missed the cut at the Quail Hollow Championship the previous week in his first tournament since the Masters.

June 20, 2010: Beginning a pattern of inconsistent play, Woods bounces back to finish T-4 at the U.S. Open at Pebble Beach, three strokes behind champion Graeme McDowell who won at even par.

May 15, 2011: For the second straight year, Woods withdraws from the Players Championship citing health reasons. He played just nine holes and shot 42 on the front. It would be his last appearance for nearly three months.

Aug. 12, 2011: In his second tournament since withdrawing from the Players, Woods misses the cut at a major for just the second time in his career by shooting 77-73 at the PGA Championship at Atlanta Athletic Club. Keegan Bradley out-duels Jason Dufner in a playoff for the victory.

Dec. 4, 2011: Woods finally ends his post-scandal winless-streak with a victory at the Chevron World Challenge, which he hosts, thanks to a birdie on No. 18 to beat Zach Johnson by one stroke.

March 25, 2012: Two weeks after withdrawing from the Cadillac Championship at Doral, Woods bests McDowell by five strokes to win the Arnold Palmer Invitational at Bay Hill for his first win on the PGA Tour since 2009 (the Chevron World Challenge is non-sanctioned). He goes on to win the Memorial Tournament and AT&T National, finishing runner-up to Rory McIlroy for 2012 PGA Player of the Year.

Jan. 27, 2013: Woods finishes 14 under to win the Farmers Insurance Open, a sign of things to come in what was easily his best year since 2009. Woods reeled off additional victories at the Cadillac Championship, Arnold Palmer Invitational, The Players Championship and the Bridgestone Invitational.

April 12, 2013: On Friday at the Masters, three birdies on the front nine put Woods in serious contention. We all remember what happened next. Playing great and looking like the Tiger of old, Woods hit a gorgeous approach on No. 15 only to see it hit the pin and roll into the water. Tiger dropped, some immediately took issue with the drop, and when it was all said and done Woods was assessed a two-stroke penalty and his bogey 6 became an 8, halting any momentum going into Saturday’s third round. He finished T-4 at 5 under as Adam Scott defeated Angel Cabrera in a playoff.

Take the fact that it was Tiger out of the equation and it is a fair ruling. Since it is him the debate begins about TV ratings etc etc. — Graeme McDowell (@Graeme_McDowell) April 13, 2013

Sep. 24, 2013: Woods is named 2013 Player of the Year for the 11th time, eliciting hope from fans that 18 or more major victories was strongly possible once again. He has not won on tour since.

March 2, 2014: In his first tournament since finishing T-80 at the Farmers Insurance Open, Woods shoots 65 in the third round of the Honda Classic but withdraws after 13 holes Sunday, citing back lower back pain and spasms.

April 1, 2014: Woods announces he won’t play in the Masters having had surgery for a pinched nerve.

Aug. 10, 2014: Tiger misses the cut at the PGA Championship at Valhalla after shooting 74-74. It caps a brutal end to Woods’ 2014 season, in which he missed two cuts, withdrew twice and finished T-69 at the British Open over the course of his last six events.

June 18, 2014: Woods misses the cut at the U.S. Open at Chambers Bay after shooting 80 on Thursday and making some truly awful swings. He also misses the cut at the British Open and PGA Championship but manages a T-10 finish at the Wyndham Championship in his last competitive round to date.

Jan. 30, 2015: Woods’ chipping yips take center stage after he shoots a then-career-worst 82 in the second round of the Waste Management Phoenix Open. It’s not pretty, and soon anyone who had ever played at any level had an opinion on what was wrong with Tiger’s game around the greens.

Oct. 30, 2015: Woods’ website announces he has undergone a “follow-up procedure to his September back surgery.” No word on a return to golf.

Oct. 17, 2016: Woods announces TGR – Tiger Woods Ventures – in a vague press release titled ‘Tiger’s next step.’.

Oct. 21, 2016: Woods says he will return to golf at the Hero World Challenge in December on the Late Show with Stephen Colbert.

Dec. 1-4, 2016 — Woods competes for the first time in 15 months at the unofficial Hero World Challenge in the Bahamas. He makes 24 birdies but finishes 15th out of 18 players.

Feb. 3, 2017 — Woods shoots 77 in the opening round of the Omega Dubai Desert Classic and withdraws the next day with back spasms. It would mark the fifth time Woods has pulled out in the past 19 tournaments.

April 20, 2017 — Woods announces that he has undergone his fourth back surgery, this one to fuse discs in his lower back.

May 29, 2017 — Woods is arrested and briefly jailed in Jupiter, Florida, on suspicion of DUI.