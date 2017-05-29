Tiger's Troubles: Tiger Woods' injuries and off-the-course woes

A look, in photos, of Tiger Woods’ off-the-course woes and injuries through the years.
PGA Tour 2hr ago
Tiger Woods arrested on DUI charge
Tiger Woods was arrested in Florida on suspicion of driving under the influence, according to online jail records. Woods was booked into the (…)
Golf 5hr ago
One round of golf per week may be key to good health, study says
Forget golf being a “good walk spoiled.” It may be the key to remarkable health. Or so says a study by Britain’s Macmillan (…)
Amateur 11hr ago
Three teams co-medal while Monica Vaughn advances, too, at U.S. Women's Amateur Four-Ball
Live scoring • • • Three pairs of co-medalists were named Sunday at the U.S. Women’s Amateur Four-Ball, as 12 under was the (…)
Amateur 13hr ago
Ohio State duo medals at U.S. Amateur Four-Ball, playoff set for Monday
Live scoring • • • Clark Engle and Will Grimmer’s time as teammates at Ohio State ended when the Buckeyes were eliminated at the (…)
Men 16hr ago
Pepperdine player holes out twice for eagle to save Waves' season
SUGAR GROVE, Ill. – Pepperdine’s Robbie Geibel picked a fine time to be the hero. The senior from Pembroke Pines, Fla., holed out for (…)
Men 17hr ago
Walsh's miraculous turnaround puts Virginia in line for NCAA match play spot
SUGAR GROVE, Ill. – Virginia needed a spark, and it got one. Big time. With the team fading, Jimmy Stanger played his final 10 holes in (…)
Men 17hr ago
Maverick McNealy's decorated Stanford career ends with early NCAA exit
SUGAR GROVE, Ill. – Fifteen teams went home Sunday evening at Rich Harvest Farms, their stays at the 2017 NCAA Division I Men’s (…)
Men 18hr ago
At NCAA Championship, final round of stroke play can offer anything
SUGAR GROVE, Ill. – The final round of stroke play can be a lot like match play. It can be full of twists and turns or it could be a (…)
Professional 19hr ago
Senior PGA win puts Bernhard Langer on top of career majors list
POTOMAC FALLS, Va. — And then there was one. Bernhard Langer broke loose from a tussle against Vijay Singh by picking up two strokes late (…)
Men 19hr ago
With freshman 'Flash' catching fire, Vanderbilt moves into lead at NCAAs
SUGAR GROVE, Ill. – John Augenstein had squandered a hot start. The Vanderbilt freshman had begun his third round at the NCAA Championship (…)
