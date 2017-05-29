U.S. Open adds 'Beef' to menu after Johnston qualifies for Erin Hills

Get ready for chants of “BEEF” around Erin Hills next month. Andrew “Beef” Johnston takes his place in the championship after coming through Sectional Qualifying at Walton Heath.

Johnston made a hole in one en route to qualifying. The popular Englishman aced the par-3 2nd hole on Walton’s Heath’s New Course in a morning 4-under-par 68. He added a 6-under-par 66 on the Old Course in the afternoon to finish on 134, 10 under, to finish tied ninth and book his ticket to Wisconsin.

Johnston was one of 11 automatic qualifiers after 36 holes, with another four qualifying in a seven-man playoff.

Johnston will make his second consecutive U.S. Open start after finishing 54th last year.

England’s Aaron Rai took the number one spot on 14 under par, one shot ahead China’s Haotong Li. Rai won the Barclay’s Kenya Open on the European Challenge Tour earlier this year.

Scotland’s Richie Ramsay and Alexander Levy of France shared third place on 12 under par. Levy, winner of the recent Volvo China Open, finished 27th in the 2015 U.S. Open, his only appearance. Ramsay makes his professional debut. He missed the cut in 2007 after taking his place as the 2006 U.S. Amateur Champion.

Oliver Bekker of South Africa, Frenchman Joel Stalter, veteran Welshman Bradley Dredge and England’s Eddie Pepperell finished joint fifth on 11 under.

South African’s Brandon Stone and George Coetzee shared ninth place with Johnston. Stone might get some support from outside the ropes after playing college golf at Texas. Three-time European Tour winner Coetzee makes his fourth U.S. Open appearance.

Ireland’s Paul Dunne, Thomas Aiken of South Africa, Englishman Matt Wallace and Australian Wade Ormsby took the four spots from the seven-man playoff, with recent Stanford graduate David Boote, England’s Callum Shinkwin and Frenchman Gregory Bourdy missing out.

Dunne is becoming a serial qualifier for major championships. He’s come through final qualifying to play in the last two Open championships, including 2015 at St Andrews when he became the first amateur in 88 years to share the 54-hole lead.

Boote came close to making it as the only amateur qualifier. He looked like cruising to a place at Erin Hills after returning a morning 10-under-par 62 around New Course. However, he struggled to a 1-over 73 around the Old in the afternoon. His consolation is that he’s improved his chances of a place in Great Britain & Ireland’s Walker Cup team to dace the United States at Los Angeles Country Club in September.