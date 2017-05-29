Winner's bag: Ole Miss' Braden Thornberry, 2017 NCAA individual champion

Subscribe to Golfweek for just $24.95 (print+digital) golfweek magazine
Braden Thornberry bag 2017 NCAA Championship Brentley Romine/Golfweek

SUGAR GROVE, Ill. – Here is a look at the clubs Ole Miss sophomore Braden Thornberry used to win the 2017 NCAA Division I Men’s Golf Championship at Rich Harvest Farms:

DRIVER: Titleist 917 D3 (8.5 degrees) with Aldila Rogue Silver shaft

FAIRWAY WOOD: Nike VR Pro Limited Edition (15 degrees) with Fujikura Motore Speeder VC 8.1 shaft

IRONS: Titleist 712U Forged (2) with Project X 6.0 shaft; Titleist AP2 Forged (3-9) with Project X 6.0 shafts

WEDGES: Titleist Vokey Design SM6 (46, 54 and 60 degrees) with True Temper Dynamic Gold S300 shafts

PUTTER: Scotty Cameron Studio Select Fastback No. 1

BALL: Titleist Pro V1x

