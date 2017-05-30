Adidas celebrates summertime with all-white versions of Crossknit Boost, Gripmore 2

Adidas Golf is giving the all-white-everything treatment to two of its signature shoes. Starting Thursday, the Crossknit Boost and Gripmore 2 will become available in special-edition, all-white versions.

“Summer reminds us of longer days and more light, which means more opportunities to be out on the golf course,” Masun Denison, global footwear director at Adidas Golf, said in a release. “Using that as our inspiration, we wanted to provide golfers with a unique design that fits this special time of year.”

The Crossknit Boost, inspired by Adidas’ popular running shoe, Ultraboost, offers full-length Boost technology.

The Gripmore, worn by PGA Tour player Justin Rose, is highlighted by a leather upper with a classic and clean look, and 243 points of contact with the ground via 43 Gripmore cleats on the outsole.

This release marks the first time the Gripmore 2 is available in the U.S. These special-edition shoes will be available at select retailers and at adidasgolf.com.