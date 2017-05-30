Cameron & Crown Select Newport, Select Mallet 1, Futura 5MB, Futura 6M putters

Scotty Cameron in October released a new family of shorter putters called Cameron & Crown, comprised of four offerings designed to be played at 33 inches. Titleist’s master craftsman for putters now is adding Select Newport, Select Mallet 1, Futura 5MB and Futura 6M versions to the Cameron & Crown collection.

“Our initial Cameron & Crown release was very well-received, and we continue to hear great feedback from golfers who are benefitting from the 33-inch setup,” Cameron said in a release. “I’ve always said that the length sets the eyes, and the eyes set the path. For those men, women and juniors who need a shorter putter, it gets their eyes in the right position to make a proper stroke while maintaining good posture and balance.”

Along with being shorter than standard putters, Cameron & Crown putters come standard with weights in the sole that help ensure the swing weight is ideal for the shorter length. A custom-fitter can adjust the weights if necessary, and because shorter players tend to have smaller hands, Cameron & Crown putters come with a thinner, gray Matador grip.

The Select Newport is a classically shaped heel-toe-weighted blade that features a plumber’s neck hosel, a shorter blade length and a face insert made from 303 stainless steel.

The Select Mallet 1 is made from 6061 aircraft-grade aluminum and has a face that wraps under the leading edge and into the sole. It features a single-bend shaft and a pop-through flange alignment aid.

With a rounded back section, the Futura 5MB is a unique mid-size mallet with an aluminum face for a soft feel.

The Futura 6M is a high-MOI design that should help golfers get better performance on off-center hits. The added weights in the back of the heel and toe help keep the head from twisting for enhanced forgiveness.

All four of the new Cameron & Crown putters should reach stores June 16 and cost $379.