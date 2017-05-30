Cobra King OS hybrid

Cobra has released the King OS hybrid, a club designed to compliment the King OS irons that came out in September for golfers who seek maximum distance and forgiveness.

“Now we have a super game-improvement hybrid to perfectly complement that set,” Tom Olsavsky, vice president of research and development for Cobra Golf, said in a release. “The oversized head will provide golfers with even more speed and distance on off-center contact without sacrificing forgiveness or control.”

Like the King F7 and F7+ drivers, the King OS hybrids have a crown that is made from a lightweight carbon material called TeXtreme. It is 8 grams lighter than the stainless steel crowns typically used in hybrids, which helped create discretionary weight that Cobra designers repositioned low in the head with an internal tungsten weighting system. Adding weight to the bottom of the club lowered the center of gravity, which should help golfers hit higher shots with the King OS hybrids.

The larger size of the King OS hybrids also provides benefits beyond the confidence-inspiring look at address. Golfers who lack a consistent swing will benefit from the higher moment of inertia the larger shape creates, because the King OS hybrids will twist less on off-center hits. An updated face design that Cobra calls PWR Shell also is intended to enlarge the sweetspot and protect ball speed on mis-hits.

“The key to distance is lower CG and less spin, which is a big challenge when you create a larger clubhead,” Olsavsky said. “Our multi-material head construction and strategically engineered tungsten weighting in our King OS hybrids allow us to achieve the lower CG while still providing a head profile that inspires confidence at address.”

Finally, to help golfers create a club that perfectly replaces a long iron and provides the ideal gapping, Cobra gave the King OS hybrids an eight-position adjustable hosel.

The King OS hybrids reach stores June 2 and will be available in 3-4, 4-5 and 5-6 models with a UST Recoil 460 ES graphite shaft and black Lamkin Crossline grip for $249 each.