Defending champion Oregon reaches NCAA semis to continue magical ride

SUGAR GROVE, Ill. – The Ducks can still go back-to-back.

Fifth-seeded Oregon battled off fourth-seeded Oklahoma State on Tuesday morning, defeating the Cowboys, 3-2, to move to the NCAA Championship semifinals. This is the fourth time the Ducks have reached the semis at nationals.

Of course, the 2016 turn was the most memorable. After beating LSU in the quarterfinals, Oregon defeated Illinois in the semifinals and took down No. 1 Texas to win its first national title.

Oh, and the Ducks did it on home soil, capturing the national championship at Eugene (Ore.) Country Club. And while there was a home-turf advantage, the Ducks won it as the No. 21 team in the country.

This year, the tournament is in the Midwest – at Rich Harvest Farms – but the Ducks aren’t fazed.

Oregon was 13th with one round to go in stroke play, and appeared out of the tournament with the top-eight cut for match play coming down. But the Ducks fired a 5-over 293, tied for Monday’s best round, to rocket into a tie for fifth and earn a match play spot.

Now, Oregon’s season continues into the semis. The Ducks can hardly contain their excitement.

“It has just been a magical ride,” said Casey Martin, Oregon’s head coach.

Oregon moved on despite losses from its best two players. Top-ranked Wyndham Clark fell to Viktor Hovland, 2 and 1, and No. 14 Norman Xiong took a 3-and-1 defeat to Zachary Olsen.

The Ducks were now down 2-0. But this team knows how to rally.

Edwin Yi won the par-4 ninth (the final hole of the match) with a par to defeat Kristoffer Ventura, 1 up. Ryan Gronlund, Monday’s hero, overcame an early deficit to defeat Zach Bauchou, 2 and 1.

The decider, of course, was Sulman Raza – you know, the Duck player that made a 6-foot birdie putt in a playoff to win Oregon the 2016 NCAA Championship.

Raza found himself down early to Hayden Wood, but was 1 up on the eighth green with an 8-footer for birdie to win the hole, his match and push Oregon into the semis.

Like last year, he drained it. A 2-and-1 win and the Ducks moved to the semis.

Oregon will face top-seeded and top-ranked Vanderbilt in its Tuesday afternoon semifinal. The Ducks will once again be underdogs, but that’s a position they’ve proven their more than capable from.