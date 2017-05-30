Illinois takes down top-ranked USC to reach NCAA semis for 3rd straight year

SUGAR GROVE, Ill. – The dream of winning a national title in front of a home crowd is still alive.

Illinois shook off the top-ranked team in the country Tuesday morning, defeating USC, 3-1-1, in the quarterfinals of the NCAA Championship to move on.

In a rematch of the 2015 semifinals – which USC won – the third-seeded Illini and sixth-seeded Trojans battled.

Edoardo Lipparelli went out first against Sean Crocker, building a 3-up lead through nine. The matches started on the back nine, and when Crocker reached No. 1 he put up an incredible fight.

The junior won that hole and captured the next with an eagle to move 1 down. Lipparrelli moved back 2 up, but Crocker rolled in a 10-footer for birdie at No. 6. A conceded eagle from inside 10 feet at the par-5 seventh, and suddenly they were all square.

But Lipparelli then buried a 6-footer for birdie at the par-4 eighth to move back 1 up. He rolled in an 8-footer for par at the last to win, 1 up.

Giovanni Tadiotto then turned it around on Andrew Levitt. The freshman was 2 down through 10 but captured the next three holes and won, 1 up.

Illinois was now up 2-0. Nick Hardy was 1 up on Rico Hoey at the final hole, with the two matches behind both tight. The USC senior had a 5-footer for par to win the par-4 ninth. But the putt was wide right and Hardy had won the match. A third 1-up win and Illinois had advanced.

“I had to come out and step my game up,” Hardy said.

For USC, it’s heartbreak, as the Trojans fall short in match play for the third straight year.

Illinois is now onto the semifinals for the third straight year, but a national title eludes them.

The season ended in the semis in 2015 and ’16. Will this time be different?

The Illini won’t relish this win long: They’re ready to go in front of a home crowd in the Tuesday afternoon semifinals.

“Next. That’s our battle cry,” said Mike Small, Illinois’ head coach. “You just have to think about what’s coming next.”