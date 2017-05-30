Oregon makes stunning run to NCAA match play with Gronlund's late birdie barrage

SUGAR GROVE, Ill. – He had just made birdie at No. 6, hitting the flagstick from 55 yards for a tap-in three.

Yet Ryan Gronlund wasn’t feeling inspired by what he was hearing. John Ellis, Oregon’s assistant coach, was with the sophomore at Rich Harvest Farms’ par-5 seventh (Gronlund’s 16th) and noted that the Ducks were falling off the pace.

Essentially, they were words implying Oregon’s season may be over. Gronlund nodded his head, but inside he was defiant.

I’m going to go prove you wrong.

Boy, did he ever. Gronlund birdied seven, drained a 15-footer for another at No. 8 and buried a perfect 10-footer for birdie at the ninth.

A birdie-birdie-birdie-birdie finish. On a day when fierce winds had pushed the day’s scoring average to 77.25, Gronlund closed his round in 4-under 32 and tied the day’s best score with a 2-under 70.

His stunning finish ensured the Ducks pulled a miracle, as Oregon posted a day’s best 5-over 293 to jump eight spots – from 13th to T-5 – Monday at the NCAA Championship to make the top-eight match play cut.

The defending national champions are not dead – Oregon will face Oklahoma State in Tuesday morning’s quarterfinals – and it’s because Gronlund didn’t buckle.

“He kept doing everything he could to give us a chance,” said Casey Martin, Oregon’s head coach. “He just never quit.”

That Gronlund carried Oregon to another day in extremely trying conditions is fitting. The sophomore originally started at SMU. But as sanctions were set to hit the program, Gronlund opted for a change.

He had secured his release by the end of the 2014-15 school year and through a connection from Josh Gregory – the coach that originally recruited him at SMU – Gronlund honed his game that summer at The Lakes at Castle Hill in Lewisville, Texas.

By the fall of 2015, Oregon became his target transfer school.

Gronlund called up Martin to inquire about a spot with the Ducks.

Martin had already heard Gregory give Gronlund a glowing recommendation, so it didn’t take much convincing. Gronlund signed on mid-season last year and redshirted before being active for the 2016-17 season.

Gregory described Gronlund as a bulldog, and, well, he was right.

Gronlund shares a house with several Oregon golfers, including Norman Xiong and Sam Foust. At the beginning of the season, Gronlund and Co. created a golf course in their yard – currently outfitted with cups, pins and the works.

There are nine actual cups, but with different tee boxes, the group has made it an 18-hole mini course. They refer to their creation as “Yardgusta.”

Gronlund and Foust often battle on the makeshift layout with foam balls and just one club apiece (that’s the rule), and the gritty bulldog can’t contain his competitive drive.

“Ryan has (several) loud screams that you can probably hear from five houses down,” said Xiong (T-35, 4 over).

Oh does Gronlund have a fighter’s mentality.

The sophomore was in a three-for-one qualifier with Nigel Lett and Roberto Lebrija for the individual spot for February’s Wyoming Desert Intercollegiate. He drained a 25-footer for birdie on the first playoff hole, Eugene Country Club’s par-4 10th, to secure the spot.

He’s posted a pair of fourth-place showings since.

Gronlund (T-11, 2 under) had seven birdies (and a double bogey) in his final 10 holes Monday.

Maybe his initial words struck an odd chord, but Ellis began to target Gronlund’s bulldog spirit.

When Gronlund faced a delicate eagle chip at the seventh, Ellis said that only two people could get that up and down. Gronlund sarcastically asked if Ellis was one of them.

Yep, let’s see if you’re the other.

Gronlund cozied his ball to 4 feet for birdie. Two holes later, Ellis gave the sophomore an incentive. He likes to joke about his All-Ellis team – the collection of golfers the assistant coach most fancies. Ellis told Gronlund if he made the putt on No. 9, he would have a spot on next year’s All-Ellis squad.

“Honestly, I was thinking about that a lot,” Gronlund said. “Man, I want to be on that All-Ellis team.”

He’s now earned a spot on that squad and made a mark on Oregon’s. A Duck or a bulldog? Because Gronlund is both, Oregon’s repeat dreams are still alive.