Fantasy golf expert picks: 2017 Memorial Tournament

Need help with your fantasy-golf lineups for this week’s Memorial Tournament? Our fantasy-golf experts are here to help.
From picks to win to DraftKings bargains to players to avoid, here are some options for you to consider:
Brentley Romine
- Projected champion: Tony Finau. He’s close, and he has a good track record here: T-8 in 2015 and T-11 in 2016.
- Also like: Adam Scott and Matt Kuchar. Both have stellar records here, especially Kuchar, who has cracked the top 15 in each of his past nine starts here while winning once during that span. Scott is coming off a T-6 at The Players.
- Sleeper: Ollie Schniederjans. He’s been in contention a few times this season. He’s got to close one out soon, right?
- DraftKings bargain: Some great options at $6,900 – Marc Leishman, Ben An and Bill Haas. Love An this week.
- Fade: Jason Day. Not a good record here.
Kevin Casey
- Projected champion: Adam Scott. Great recent record here and in form. Muirfield Village a great course for him, honestly surprised he hasn’t won here yet.
- Also like: Jason Day. Oddly, the Aussie hasn’t performed that well at his home course. But he tied for his best finish at Muirfield Village last year with a T-27 and his form seems to be coming back (solo second at AT&T Byron Nelson).
- Sleeper: Patrick Cantlay. This is kind of cheating considering Cantlay’s recent run, but he’s still only No. 126 in the OWGR. A third and a second already in his return to golf and Muirfield Village should fit his precision game well.
- DraftKings bargain: Peter Uihlein, $6,800. He’s healthy this year and his results have been promising. Former U.S. Amateur champion has a ton of talent, and it can show up at any time in U.S.
- Fade: Webb Simpson. Odd choice probably after fifth at Colonial, but he’s been really streaky this year. Seems like a perfect week for him to fool people.
