Jack Nicklaus on Tiger Woods: 'He needs our help'

Jack Nicklaus Tuesday offered his thoughts on Tiger Woods’ DUI arrest, voicing support and concern.

“I feel bad for Tiger. Tiger’s a friend. He’s been great for the game of golf. He needs our help. I wish him well,” Nicklaus said during a press conference for The Memorial Tournament, which begins Thursday in Dublin, Ohio.

Tiger Woods was arrested by police early Monday morning in South Florida after they believed he was improperly parked on the right side of the roadway, police documents released Tuesday show.

Woods has won 14 majors to the 18 of Nicklaus. But Woods has not won a major since 2008 and has dealt with multiple injuries and a very public divorce since. Nicklaus on Tuesday admitted golf missed out on the potential of Woods making history.

“Tiger, I always thought, was going to break my record,” Nicklaus said. “Did I enjoy watching him play? Absolutely. Did I enjoy every time Tiger did something, my name was mentioned right beside it? It kept me relevant. It was a good for me as it was for him.”