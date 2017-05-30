LSU's Sam Burns leaving LSU, to turn pro in September

LSU sophomore Sam Burns has played his last golf for the Tigers.

Burns, who tied for 32nd at the NCAA Championship as LSU missed out on match play for the first time in four years, announced Monday evening that he will turn professional in September.

“Thank you LSU for the past two years and memories I will never forget,” Burns wrote on Twitter. “It was an honor to represent LSU and be able to play for the best university in the world. I am thankful for Coach (Chuck) Winstead and Coach (Garrett) Runion for believing in me and giving me this opportunity.

“With that said, I will be foregoing my final two years (of college eligibility) and turning pro in September, but will always be a Tiger. Forever LSU!!!”

Burns, Golfweek’s second-ranked individual and a contender for the Haskins Award, is hoping to make the U.S. Walker Cup team, which will compete Sept. 9-10 at Los Angeles Country Club.

He won four times this season and hadn’t finished worse than T-9 before his NCAA finish. Last year, Burns qualified for the U.S. Open at Oakmont after making his way through sectionals.

Former LSU player John Peterson said of Burns in 2015: “He’s ready to turn pro now.”

Now, Burns, a former top-ranked junior, is ready to actually make that jump.