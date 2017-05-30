NCAA Championship 2017 final preview: Oklahoma vs. Oregon

After what might be the most competitive day in NCAA Championship match-play history, the two teams still eyeing a national title at Rich Harvest Farms might be a bit of a surprise.

Oregon, going for its second NCAA title in as many years, will face Oklahoma on Wednesday.

Don’t get me wrong, Oklahoma and Oregon are very deserving teams – just not the most predictable championship match when the eight teams were slotted after 72 holes of stroke play. Oklahoma finished second in stroke play and even though Oregon rallied back into the top 8, the Ducks have been very good this spring. In fact, Oregon was ranked No. 2 in the Golfweek/Sagarin spring-only rankings.

For most teams that have gotten this far, it’s all about getting better as the week matures.

“I think our momentum is really good. I know Oregon has some great momentum right now coming off of what they have done,” Oklahoma coach Ryan Hybl said. “I like where everybody’s game is at. They have all won a match, which is a big deal. There is some confidence there and each match we have had has been close coming down the stretch. We haven’t had anybody get blistered yet and I think that is a big deal because they have been in the game every single time.”

Martin has seen progression from his squad, as well.

“There is a variance in this game. You don’t play great every day and you don’t play crappy every day,” Martin said. “I told the guys, ‘look we have played crappy the first three days and the fourth round if we can just get going and have a great round we can do some damage’.”

You can call it damage. The Ducks defeated fourth-ranked Oklahoma State in the morning match and then beat Vanderbilt, the top-ranked team in college golf, in the semifinals.

The two teams have played in two common events this year, including the stroke-play portion of this championship. Oklahoma is 2-0 and up 11 shots.

• • •

How they got here

OKLAHOMA

Currently ranked No. 11 in the Golfweek/Sagarin college rankings

Finished the fall season ranked No. 13 in the Golfweek/Sagarin college rankings

Finished fourth at the NCAA Stanford Regional

Finished second in stroke-play qualifying

Defeated Baylor in the quarterfinals and Illinois in the semifinals

OREGON

Currently ranked No. 8 in the Golfweek/Sagarin college rankings

Finished the fall season ranked No. 28 in the Golfweek/Sagarin college rankings

Finished fifth at the NCAA Baton Rouge Regional

Finished third in stroke-play qualifying

Defeated Oklahoma State in the quarterfinals and Vanderbilt in the semifinals

• • •

No. 2 seed Oklahoma vs. No. 4 seed Oregon

Oklahoma has used the same lineup in each of its three matches. Oregon has used the same lineup in two of its three matches with only difference being Norman Xiong and Wyndham Clark switching spots in Round 1.

(Note: Golfweek/Sagarin ranking listed before each player’s name.)

Match 1: No. 130 Blaine Hale (Oklahoma) vs. No. 14 Norman Xiong (Oregon), 3:10 p.m. ET



Hale beat Xiong by six shots in stroke play.

Match 2: No. 53 Max McGreevy (Oklahoma) vs. No. 121 Edwin Yi (Oregon), 3:20 p.m. ET



McGreevy beat Yi by nine shots in stroke play.

Match 3: No. 149 Rylee Reinertson (Oklahoma) vs. No. 1 Wyndham Clark (Oregon), 3:30 p.m. ET



Clark beat Reinertson by three shots in match play.

Match 4: No. 51 Grant Hirschman (Oklahoma) vs. No. 114 Ryan Gronlund (Oregon), 3:40 p.m. ET



Gronlund beat Hirschman by five shots in stroke play.

Match 5: No. 98 Brad Dalke (Oklahoma) vs. No. 366 Sulman Raza (Oregon), 3:50 p.m. ET



Dalke beat Raza by five shots in stroke play.