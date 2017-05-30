NCAA Championship 2017 semifinal matchups, starting times

SUGAR GROVE, Ill. – Here are the semifinal matchups and starting times for the 2017 NCAA Division I Men’s Golf Championship at Rich Harvest Farms (Note: all times Eastern):
No. 2 Oklahoma vs. No. 3 Illinois
- Blaine Hale vs. Edoardo Lipparelli, 2:30 p.m.
- Max McGreevy vs. Giovani Tadiotto, 2:40 p.m.
- Rylee Reinterson vs. Michael Feagles, 2:50 p.m.
- Grant Hirschman vs. Nick Hardy, 3 p.m.
- Brad Dalke vs. Dylan Meyer, 3:10 p.m.
• • •
No. 1 Vanderbilt vs. No. 5 Oregon
- Patrick Martin vs. Norman Xiong, 3:20 p.m.
- John Augenstein vs. Edwin Yi, 3:30 p.m.
- Will Gordon vs. Wyndham Clark, 3:40 p.m.
- Theo Humphrey vs. Ryan Gronlund, 3:50 p.m.
- Matthias Schwab vs. Sulman Raza, 4 p.m.
