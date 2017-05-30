Oklahoma erases 5-0 deficit to beat Baylor, advance to 1st NCAA semifinal

SUGAR GROVE, Ill. – There’s a reason Oklahoma coach Ryan Hybl put sophomore Brad Dalke in the anchor position.

When Baylor’s Matthew Perrine faced a must-make chip shot on the 18th hole for birdie, Hybl turned to Dalke and told him to prepare for the 19th hole – this was going in. And it did.

With the overall match knotted at 2-2, Dalke and Perrine headed to the difficult first hole. Match-play drama at its finest.

“What just played out there is exactly why I’ve got him here,” said Hybl. “I know he can handle the pressure.”

Dalke, runner-up at the 2016 U.S. Amateur, made a solid par on the breezy first to send Oklahoma into the semifinals for the first time against home-crowd favorite Illinois.

Oklahoma was down in all five matches at the midway point at Rich Harvest Farms, but none of them were runaways. When Dalke squared his match on the 11th hole, Hybl started to feel the momentum turn.

But Dalke wasn’t the only hero of this Sooner story. Junior Grant Hirschman came to the 18th hole all square with Baylor’s Hunter Shattuck. Hirschman rifled an 18-degree hybrid from 261 yards, hitting the par 5 in two. He dropped the eagle putt to win the match, 1 up.

Rylee Reinertson was 2 down at the turn. He pulled the match to all square on the 13th hole and then made an impressive birdie on the demanding 17th to grab a 1-up lead he would not relinquish.

“What we had some nice momentum going,” said Hybl of the closing stretch. “That’s what this whole match-play format is all about and it was really, really fun.”