Top seed Vanderbilt moves on after NCAA quarterfinal victory over UNLV

SUGAR GROVE, Ill. – Vanderbilt head coach Scott Limbaugh doesn’t like to talk about history. He knows a No. 1 seed has never won an NCAA title in the match-play era. He also knows his team lost in the quarterfinals in each of the past two NCAA Championships.

But Limbaugh also knows his guys are talented, and they have showed it so far this week at Rich Harvest Farms. The Commodores, ranked No. 1 by Golfweek, won the stroke-play portion by 12 shots and then knocked off UNLV, 3-2, in the quarterfinals.

“We didn’t come here not to win the stroke-play portion, and we’re not going to apologize for it,” Limbaugh said. “We came to plant some seeds in stroke play and our guys did a good job of that.”

UNLV grabbed two points early as John Oda routed Will Gordon, 6 and 5, and Taylor Montgomery silenced freshman phenom John Augenstein, 3 and 1. But Vanderbilt didn’t quit. Senior Matthias Schwab gave his team its first point with a 4-and-2 win over Shintaro Ban in the anchor match, and Patrick Martin, a day after shooting a non-counting 81, drained a birdie putt on the par-5 18th hole to defeat Harry Hall in a match that was all square for most of the back nine.

“We were both just kind of going back and forth, hitting good golf shots,” Martin said. “… Momentum wasn’t really in anybody’s hands most of the match.”

Until the 17th hole, when Montgomery flared his tee shot right and into the tall weeds. He had to re-tee and Martin took his 1-up advantage to No. 18. After he drained his winning putt from the fringe, the Vanderbilt crowd erupted with “Boom shakalaka!” The phrase has been the team’s rallying cry since the SEC Championship, which Vanderbilt won via the match-play route.

The Commodore faithful got excited again after Theo Humphrey held on to win his match on the closing hole.

Now, Vanderbilt will face defending national champion Oregon in the semifinals. Limbaugh is taking the same approach with his team as he has all year.

Focus on what you can control. Keep climbing the ladder. Expectations create limitations. Do your job.

“Just to believe in each other,” Limbaugh said of what he’s been telling his guys. “It’s been a fun year and I just want to be excited. Let’s enjoy this. Let’s no let what people say about us determine what we do.”