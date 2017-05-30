Q&A: Paula Creamer on changing irons

In the seven years that has followed Paula Creamer’s win at the U.S. Women’s Open at Oakmont, her results have been erratic. She won the 2014 HSBC Women’s Champions, and she has 101 career top-10 finishes, but she has failed to earn a top-10 this season. In eight LPGA starts this year Creamer missed the cut three times and failed to finish higher than T-30. She hopes to turn things around with the help of some new equipment. Creamer recently spoke with Golfweek about her changes.

The Women’s U.S. Open is not too far away. What made you decide to change irons at this point in the season?

I have never been a person who is known for changing things if they are not broken, but technology these days is just getting so much better. After I changed to a (TaylorMade) 2017 M1 driver this year, which is a really good match for me, I started looking at my irons. I had them for a while, and we wanted to try something new, and I went and hit these M1 irons and fell in love with them.

What are some of the differences you see with the TaylorMade M1 irons compared to your old TaylorMade RSi 2 irons?

They launch the ball a little higher, and it goes farther. The sound is great, and they go through the grass really awesome. I’m actually playing a TaylorMade M2 5-iron, and I have always played with a slightly larger 5-iron. I like that because I hit my 5-iron about 185 yards and I need something that goes a little higher to stop it faster. So I’ve always gone with a bigger 5-iron. It’s a really good combination. I’m still able to work the ball from left to right or from right to left, but the biggest change for me was hitting it higher. The launch of them is so much better.

Elite players talk about shots going through windows, meaning that if they use a 7-iron, the trajectory of the shot needs to look like what they are used to seeing from a 7-iron. If you were getting more distance and a higher launch, how did you adjust to that?

It’s funny that you talk about visually seeing shots fly through the air. I have changed my follow through, really my head and the way that I look up at the ball, because it is going up a little higher. I’m so used to my eyeline going somewhere else, but with these irons, they launch it so much better that I have to move my head up more to actually see the ball. My caddie was actually laughing about it the other day, because I told him that these launch it so much higher. We talk about shots going to the fourth floor, fifth floor or sixth floor. I told him I felt like I was hitting it to the penthouse with these things.

Does it feel odd to see that trajectory, because if you hit a 6-iron that looks like an 8-iron flight, you might think it is going to come up short … and then it doesn’t.

Oh sure, that takes a lot of practice to get used to. For me, it was a couple of days. I’ve hit a lot of balls with them, and I’m not going to put any clubs in my bag that I don’t feel 100-percent sure about. But after a while, you have to give them a chance. Consistency is huge. If you mishit it, you don’t want the ball to come up 15 yards short, but with these, if I don’t get it there it might be just a couple of yards short. Like a lot of professionals, you want some forgiveness in your clubs, but you don’t want to hit a good one and have it be gone. So I did a lot of testing in Florida at home last week, on the golf course. Everything is easy on the range; we go out and drop balls on uphill lies, side-hill lies, downhill lies and everything else to try to recreate what you are going to see when you play. I had to train myself to realize that these irons go about 5 or 6 yards farther than my old irons. I have to remind myself not to swing harder, just let the equipment do what it was designed to do.

Added distance on full-swing shots is great, but some players say the ball can take off on chip shots with today’s 7-, 8- and 9-irons. Did you experience that and have to adjust to it?

It’s true. 100 percent. I did that last week in Florida. My dad and I went out, and we practiced bump and runs with 7-, 8- and 9-irons, and it took me about five balls to figure out that the ball jumps off these things. You have to tone it down a little bit, but yes, I have experienced that.