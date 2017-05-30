Staff picks: 2017 NCAA Championship, match play

The 2017 NCAA Division I Men’s Golf Championship is down to eight teams after 72 holes of stroke play. The match-play portion will commence on Tuesday and finish up Wednesday evening, with the national champion being crowned.

Our men’s college golf gurus unveil their brackets, including their picks for the national champion:

• • •

Lance Ringler

QUARTERFINALS

Oklahoma over Baylor

Illinois over USC

Vanderbilt over UNLV

Oklahoma State over Oregon

SEMIFINALS

Oklahoma over Illinois

Oklahoma State over Vanderbilt

FINAL

Oklahoma State over Oklahoma

• • •

Brentley Romine

QUARTERFINALS

Oklahoma over Baylor

USC over Illinois

Vanderbilt over UNLV

Oklahoma State over Oregon

SEMIFINALS

USC over Oklahoma

Vanderbilt over Oklahoma State

FINAL

Vanderbilt over USC

• • •

Kevin Casey

QUARTERFINALS

Baylor over Oklahoma

Illinois over USC

Vanderbilt over UNLV

Oklahoma State over Oregon

SEMIFINALS

Illinois over Baylor

Oklahoma State over Vanderbilt

FINAL

Illinois over Oklahoma State