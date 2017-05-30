Staff picks: 2017 NCAA Championship, match play

The 2017 NCAA Division I Men’s Golf Championship is down to eight teams after 72 holes of stroke play. The match-play portion will commence on Tuesday and finish up Wednesday evening, with the national champion being crowned.
Our men’s college golf gurus unveil their brackets, including their picks for the national champion:
• • •
Lance Ringler
QUARTERFINALS
Oklahoma over Baylor
Illinois over USC
Vanderbilt over UNLV
Oklahoma State over Oregon
SEMIFINALS
Oklahoma over Illinois
Oklahoma State over Vanderbilt
FINAL
Oklahoma State over Oklahoma
• • •
Brentley Romine
QUARTERFINALS
Oklahoma over Baylor
USC over Illinois
Vanderbilt over UNLV
Oklahoma State over Oregon
SEMIFINALS
USC over Oklahoma
Vanderbilt over Oklahoma State
FINAL
Vanderbilt over USC
• • •
Kevin Casey
QUARTERFINALS
Baylor over Oklahoma
Illinois over USC
Vanderbilt over UNLV
Oklahoma State over Oregon
SEMIFINALS
Illinois over Baylor
Oklahoma State over Vanderbilt
FINAL
Illinois over Oklahoma State
