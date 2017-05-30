Tee times, pairings for 2017 PGA Tour Memorial Tournament

Here are the tee times and pairings for the 2017 PGA Tour Memorial Tournament at Muirfield Village Golf Club in Dublin, Ohio:

Eight of the world’s top 10 players are scheduled to appear in Jack Nicklaus’ event, including No. 1 Dustin Johnson. Among the other notable names: Phil Mickelson, Rickie Fowler, Jordan Spieth, Justin Thomas, Jason Day and 2014 champion Hideki Matsuyama. Defending champion William McGirt is also in the field.

This week’s winner will receive 500 FedExCup points, as well as a three-year PGA Tour exemption.

The Memorial At A Glance

Site: Dublin, Ohio.

Course: Muirfield Village GC.

Yardage: 7,392.

Par: 72.

Purse: $8.7 million (First prize: $1,566,000).

TV: Thursday-Friday, 2:30-6:30 p.m. (Golf Channel); Saturday-Sunday, 12:30-2:30 p.m. (Golf Channel); 3-6 p.m. (CBS Sports).

Defending champion: William McGirt.

Last week: Kevin Kisner won the Dean & DeLuca Invitational at Colonial.

FedEx Cup leader: Dustin Johnson.

Of Note: Rory McIlroy withdrew last week to rest his ailing ribs and focus on the U.S. Open.

Thursday’s Featured Pairings (via PGA Tour.com)

Kevin Kisner (7), Jordan Spieth (5), Justin Thomas (3): This group features three players who will likely team up at this year’s Presidents Cup. Spieth, Thomas and Kisner are Nos. 2-4, respectively, in the U.S. Team standings. The top 10 players in the standings on Sept. 4 will automatically qualify for the team that will play for Captain Steve Stricker at Liberty National Golf Club from Sept. 26 to Oct. 1. Kisner and Spieth finished 1-2 at last week’s DEAN & DELUCA Invitational. Tee time: 8:26 a.m. (ET) off 10th tee

Dustin Johnson (1), William McGirt (60), Phil Mickelson (40): Johnson, the FedExCup leader, is playing alongside the defending champion (McGirt) and a World Golf Hall of Famer (Mickelson). Johnson finished third at last year’s Memorial, one shot out of the playoff won by McGirt. Tee time: 8:37 a.m. (ET) 10th tee.

Friday’s Featured Pairings (via PGA Tour.com)

Rickie Fowler (10), Hideki Matsuyama (2), Jon Rahm (4): Fowler is the eldest member at age 28 — highlight this group. All three players rank in the top 10 of the FedExCup, as well. Matsuyama, a two-time winner this season, ranks second in the standings. He could overtake Johnson for the top spot with a win this week. Rahm ranks fourth in the standings. Tee time: 8:26 a.m. (ET) off 10th tee.

Si Woo Kim (22), Jason Day (43), Adam Scott (65): These three will likely be teammates Presidents Cup teammates on the International squad. Day, a Muirfield Village member, leads the International Team standings, while his countryman Scott ranks third. Tee time: 8:37 a.m. (ET) off 10th tee.

(Note: FedExCup ranking in parentheses)