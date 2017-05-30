Tiger Woods was asleep at wheel, failed sobriety test, police say

Tiger Woods was arrested by police early Monday morning in South Florida after they believed he was improperly parked on the right side of the roadway, police documents released Tuesday show.

Woods was asleep at the wheel in a stopped 2015 Mercedes with the engine running. He was in the driver’s seat with his seatbelt fastened, the brake engaged, and the right directional flashing when police came upon the car before his arrest, the report says.

Woods was arrested and took an alcohol breathalyzer test and blew zeros. It says he was “cooperative as much as possible, very droopy, extremely sleepy, hard to keep eyes open, hard to walk.”

Woods told police he was “coming from L.A. California from golfing” before changing his story.

Police said Woods had “had extremely slow and slurred speech.” He failed the sobriety test — having been unable to do the one-leg stand or complete the nose touch.

“When asked if he understood the Romberg alphabet test, he stated, ‘yes, recite entire national anthem backwards,'” the report says.

In a statement released Monday night, Woods said alcohol was not involved in the incident and he took full responsibility for his actions. The .000 readings from the alcohol breath test reported by police back up that statement.

According to the report, Four medical condition drugs were listed — Solarex, Vicodin, Vioxx and Torix. The report adds that Vioxx has not been taken this year. Woods has had four left knee surgeries since 2014, and undergone four more procedures on his Achilles.

Here are the key pages from the report:

Woods is scheduled to be in court in Palm Beach County, Fla., for an arraignment on DUI charge on July 5th. Under Florida law, Woods could be charged with operating under the influence of prescription medication if it impaired his ability to operate his vehicle. Woods does not have to appear in court on the day of his arraignment if he has legal counsel present.