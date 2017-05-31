Arnold Palmer's will: 2 daughters split bulk of estate, widow gets $10 million

The late Arnold Palmer reportedly earned more than $875 million from golf and other business ventures during his lifetime.

What is to become of the massive fortune Palmer left behind?

Parts will be distributed among his charitable foundation, late wife, former employees and creditors, according to court documents obtained by Orlando’s WESH-TV.

Palmer’s widow, Kathleen, was left $10 million.

The bulk of Palmer’s vast estate – which includes multiple homes and golf courses – will be divided equally among his two daughters, Peggy Palmer and Amy Palmer.

Palmer, golf’s greatest legend, died Sept. 25, 2016 at the age of 87.

“Arnie’s Army Charitable Foundation,” which began in 2015, has filed a claim seeking nearly $10 million ($9,991,879), an amount expected to be paid by the estate to continue its charitable work, WESH reports.

There was no word available if any future donations to the charity were planned from the estate.

Among the various charitable endeavors began by Palmer – the Arnold Palmer Hospital for Children and the Winnie Palmer Hospital for Women and Babies, named for his late first wife. Both are in Orlando

“Those kids, you know, one of the great things in my life is having a parent or a child come up and say thank you for the hospital and what has happened at the hospital,” Palmer told WESH in 2012.

Another $5 million has been set aside to satisfy creditors, and $25,000 was allotted each to eight employees.

The will remains under review until July.

Palmer won his last PGA Tour event in 1973 but still made $42 million in 2015, according to Forbes.