NCAA Championship 2017 Live Blog, final

The final is upon us at Rich Harvest Farms. Get ready.

A national champion will be crowned Wednesday in Sugar Grove, lll., as Oregon and Oklahoma face off in the final at the NCAA Championship. Get ready for all the drama!

Want to keep track of how the final unfolds Wednesday? We have you covered with our live blog below! Follow along…

How to follow the action:

TELEVISION: Golf Channel, 4-8 p.m.

Golf Channel, 4-8 p.m. ON GOLFWEEK: Tracker | All coverage

• • •

NCAA Championship tracker

• • •

A Twitter List by GolfweekCasey //platform.twitter.com/widgets.js