LISTEN: Tiger Woods DUI arrest police radio report

The police radio call surrounding tiger Woods’ DUI arrest earlier this week was released Wednesday.

In the audio, police can be heard discussing a vehicle – belonging to Woods – spotted on the side of the road.

You can hear the audio call provided by the Jupiter (Fla.) Police Department:

Woods was arrested on DUI charges Monday morning after police came upon his vehicle parked along the side of the road in Jupiter.

Woods failed two field sobriety tests, but blew a pair of .000 readings when he took an alcohol breath test, police reports said. Woods said in a statement the incident occurred because of a bad reaction to prescription medication. Woods underwent his fourth back surgery since 2014 in April.

Woods is scheduled for a court appearance July 5 at 8:30 a.m.