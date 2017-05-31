Oklahoma wins 2017 NCAA Championship with victory over Oregon

SUGAR GROVE, Ill. – Oklahoma head coach Ryan Hybl told his wife, Rebecca, that he had a good feeling about his team this week at the NCAA Championship. For the first time all season, he had five players playing their best golf at the same time.

“I was hoping this group was going to have a chance to shine because I felt like they could do something like this,” Hybl said, recalling the conversation, “and I think they have a chance of doing something really cool tomorrow.”

On Wednesday at Rich Harvest Farms, the Sooners made Hybl’s notion a reality, beating Oregon in the final, 3-1-1, to win the program’s second NCAA title, and first since 1989.

“This is so special,” Hybl said right after the win. “… It’s just awesome. So happy.”

Brad Dalke, a sophomore who committed to Oklahoma at age 12 and arrived in Norman, Okla., a full year early, earned the clinching point for the Sooners. A day earlier, Dalke won his quarterfinal match on the 19th hole to send Oklahoma to the semifinals.

On Wednesday, he took down Oregon senior Sulman Raza, 3 and 1. Dalke was 2 up through eight holes before Raza captured the ninth and 10th holes to square the match back up. He retook the lead with a long birdie make at the par-4 12th, and then went 3 up with three holes to play with par at the par-4 15th. On the next hole, the par-3 16th, Dalke made bogey to let Raza stay alive.

Yet on the next tee box, Raza faded his drive too much and his ball found the tall grass right of the 17th fairway. He had to just pitch out, and his ball ran through the fairway and into the rough. That set the stage for Dalke, who sank a bogey putt to halve the hole and win the NCAA title for the Sooners.

Raza, who earned the clinching point for Oregon a year ago in the NCAA final, was 5-0 in his NCAA match play career before losing to Dalke.

Sophomore Blaine Hale got the first point on the board for the Sooners, downing Oregon freshman Norman Xiong, the Phil Mickelson Award winner, 4 and 3. Xiong won the first hole and led 1 up through four holes, but Hale, just as he did in Tuesday’s semifinal match against Illinois’ Edoardo Lipparelli, got the job done in the first match out on the course.

Shortly after, Oklahoma’s lone senior, Max McGreevy, closed out Oregon sophomore Edwin Yi on the par-3 16th hole, 3 and 2. The two halved the first hole, but McGreevy took the lead on the par-5 second hole and never looked back.

“We both are two of the most emotional guys on the team,” McGreevy said of he and Hale. “That’s why coach put us out early.”

With Hale and McGreevy each winning their match, that left their teammates with three collective chances at a third and decisive point. Dalke made good on his chance, adding to his family’s collection of championship rings in the process. (Dalke’s dad, Bill, won the 1975 NCAA title in football as a linebacker at Oklahoma.)

“Can’t wait to get a ring like my dad’s,” Dalke said.

Oregon senior Wyndham Clark ended his college career with a 1-up victory over Oklahoma junior Rylee Reinertson.

Oklahoma was making its seventh straight trip to the NCAA Championship, though made match play for the first time just last season. In Hybl’s words, the Sooners got “smoked” by Texas in the 2016 NCAA quarterfinals.

That defeat left Oklahoma hungry.

The Sooners’ Twitter hashtag all season has been “OUrtime.” On a near-perfect day near Chicago, it was indeed Oklahoma’s time.