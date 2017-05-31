Photos of Tiger Woods' car after DUI arrest released by police

Police Wednesday released photos of Tiger Woods’ car taken in conjunction with his DUI arrest earlier this week.

The images provided by the Florida Highway Patrol show both driver’s side tires were flat with minor rim damage.

Woods was arrested on DUI charges Monday morning after police came upon his vehicle parked along the side of the road in Jupiter. There is also minor damage to the bumpers, with the passenger rear tail light is out.

Woods failed two field sobriety tests, but blew a pair of .000 readings when he took an alcohol breath test, police reports said. Woods said in a statement the incident occurred because of a bad reaction to prescription medication. Woods underwent his fourth back surgery since 2014 in April.

Woods is scheduled for a court appearance July 5 at 8:30 a.m.