WATCH: Tiger Woods DUI arrest video

The dash camera video of Tiger Woods taken in conjunction with his DUI arrest earlier this week was released by police Wednesday.

The tape was provided by the Jupiter (Fla.) Police Department.

Woods appears disoriented and confused in the video. He is unsure of his location and unstable as an officer directs him to complete field sobriety tests.

In one part of the tape, Woods can be seen outside his car trying to say his “ABCs” before attempting to wander off.

Video from Tiger Woods' sobriety test: Woods is asked to recite his ABCs. Walks off for a minute and then asks police what he's doing. pic.twitter.com/ny7uKN4sBP — Hannah Winston (@hannahwinston) May 31, 2017

In another part, he attempts to tie one of his shoes, before a police officer says: “It’s your other shoe that is untied, man.”

Jupiter police released video of Tiger Woods DUI arrest. You can see Woods untying his shoe. #tigerwoods pic.twitter.com/YMBDkyGxIV — Wanda Moore (@WandaMooreWPTV) May 31, 2017

Woods was arrested on DUI charges Monday morning after police came upon his vehicle parked along the side of the road in Jupiter.

The 14-time major champion can also be seen swaying from side to side as he attempts to walk a straight line.

Here is the complete video, as posted by TMZ.

The resulting police report released Tuesday is corroborated by the tape. In it, police said Woods “had extremely slow and slurred speech” and struggled with several roadside tasks. Originally, Woods told police he was coming from “L.A.” and on his way to “Orange County.”

Woods failed two field sobriety tests, but blew a pair of .000 readings when he took an alcohol breath test, police reports said.

Woods said in a statement the incident occurred because of a bad reaction to prescription medication.

Woods underwent his fourth back surgery since 2014 in April.

Woods is scheduled for a court appearance July 5 at 8:30 a.m.