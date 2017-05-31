Shark on Tiger: ‘I hope he finds himself’  

DUBLIN, Ohio – Greg Norman, the man second to Tiger Woods in most weeks spent atop the Official World Golf Ranking, said he hopes that Woods gets himself into a better place because “nobody, nobody, likes to see that happen to anybody.”

As the full story – the levels of the prescription drugs Woods was taking, and what he was doing out in the wee hours of the morning – continues to unfold, Norman said he was not comfortable to comment on specifics.

But he said this: “I do feel sorry for him. Collectively, I think you’ll hear that sigh in the locker room.”

Does Norman, who spent 331 weeks as World No. 1, think that Woods (who spent 683 weeks there) ever will return to competitive golf?

“I don’t know. I’m not into Tiger Woods’ head,” Norman said on Wednesday, when he was tournament honoree at The Memorial.