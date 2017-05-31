Subscribe to Golfweek for just $24.95 (print+digital) golfweek magazine
USA Today Sports

Shark on Tiger: ‘I hope he finds himself’  

Shark on Tiger: ‘I hope he finds himself’  

PGA Tour

Shark on Tiger: ‘I hope he finds himself’  

DUBLIN, Ohio – Greg Norman, the man second to Tiger Woods in most weeks spent atop the Official World Golf Ranking, said he hopes that Woods gets himself into a better place because “nobody, nobody, likes to see that happen to anybody.”
Woods, 41, was arrested in Jupiter, Fla., early Monday and charged with driving under the influence.
As the full story – the levels of the prescription drugs Woods was taking, and what he was doing out in the wee hours of the morning – continues to unfold, Norman said he was not comfortable to comment on specifics.
But he said this: “I do feel sorry for him. Collectively, I think you’ll hear that sigh in the locker room.”
Does Norman, who spent 331 weeks as World No. 1, think that Woods (who spent 683 weeks there) ever will return to competitive golf?
“I don’t know. I’m not into Tiger Woods’ head,” Norman said on Wednesday, when he was tournament honoree at The Memorial.
“I probably didn’t say 20 words to Tiger Woods in my entire life. All I do is hope he finds himself, because it’s not about golf now, it’s about life. And when you have a certain responsibility, you’ve got to take that responsibility full-on. … I feel sorry for him. I really do feel sorry for him. And I hope he gets himself back to an equilibrium in life.”

, , , PGA Tour

Recommended Videos

More Golfweek

Comments

Latest

More Golfweek
Home