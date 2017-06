It’s official – Dustin Johnson is back being Dustin Johnson.

The world’s No. 1 player demolished his tee shot Thursday at Muirfield Village Golf Club’s par-4 17th hole 413 yards.

You read that right – 413 yards.

4️⃣1️⃣3️⃣ yards. There are tee shots. And then there are Dustin Johnson tee shots. pic.twitter.com/Td12FbXpnl — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) June 1, 2017

That blast followed a triple-bogey 6 on the par-3 16th.