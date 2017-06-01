Jason Day rocking Cleveland Cavaliers-themed shoes at Memorial Tournament

Game 1 of the NBA Finals tips off Thursday night and Jason Day is showing his true colors with Cleveland Cavaliers-themed golf kicks during Round 1 of the Memorial Tournament in Dublin, Ohio.

Day’s wife, Ellie, is from Ohio and the two own a home in Westerville. Naturally, Day is a Cavs fan and is hoping Cleveland can knock off the Golden State Warriors for the second consecutive year. Wearing a jersey on the golf course is extremely questionable (though Jon Rahm did pull it off), but Day made a pretty loud, bright statement of support with his Nike golf shoes.

Day was 1 over through 8 holes during Round 1 and is coming off a second-place finish two weeks ago at the Byron Nelson, where he lost in a playoff to Billy Horschel.