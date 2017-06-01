Jason Dufner shoots 65, co-leads after Round 1 of Memorial Tournament

LEADING: Jason Dufner and Sweden’s David Lingmerth co-lead after matching 7-under 65s in Round 1 of the Memorial Tournament at Muirfield Village in Dublin, Ohio. Dufner took the outright lead with a birdie at 15 before dropping a shot with his lone bogey of the day on 18. Lingmerth took the early clubhouse lead after an adventurous back nine which included three bogeys, three birdies and an eagle. Lingmerth scored his only PGA Tour win at the 2015 Memorial and Dufner is looking for his first victory since the 2016 CareerBuilder Challenge.

CHASING: Jordan Spieth stayed hot with an opening-round 66 and is just one off the lead. He finished T-2 at last week’s Dean & DeLuca Invitational after missing back-to-back cuts. Daniel Summerhays is also one off the lead alongside Spieth while Justin Thomas and Lucas Glover are T-5 and two shots back after rounds of 67.

SHOT OF THE DAY: Rickie Fowler had a rough go early, making triple bogey at the par-4 seventh. He fought his way back to 1 under through 17 and finished 2 under thanks to this bunker shot on 18 that looked ridiculously difficult as he was getting set up. So much for that.

QUOTABLE: “He was a god in Argentina. … He really loved it. He was very, very, very well thought of and liked and respected in Argentina, no question, and around the world of golf.” – Jack Nicklaus on World Golf Hall of Famer Roberto De Vicenzo, who died Thursday at age 94.

