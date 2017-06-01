Martin Kaymer speaks up on Tiger Woods arrest, backlash.

Speaking in serious tones and filming himself in a dimly-lit room, Martin Kaymer posted a video defending Tiger Woods and issuing a plea to his critics Thursday afternoon following Woods’ Memorial Day arrest on suspicion of DUI.

“Hey, guys. I have something to say that bothers me already the past couple days, to be honest,” Kaymer says to start the Twitter video. “Obviously a lot of people know what happened to Tiger Woods the last few days, few weeks. There’s so many comments, so many opinions. They are so unfair and so disrespectful, in my opinion.”

Woods was asleep at the wheel of his parked car and failed a field sobriety test, according to the police report. The police report also supported Woods’ claim that alcohol was not involved. There was no shortage of opinions or commentary once the news broke, and police released dash camera video of the arrest on Wednesday.

Kaymer was one of few pros to speak at length on the issue, and his heartfelt message mostly addressed the nature of the public reaction.

“He inspired kids, teenagers. He inspired all of us,” Kaymer said. “I find it so nasty that people just kick him while he’s already on the floor, and at the end of the day it’s just using someone else for your own sadness. Yes, he’s in the public eye, he’s in the spotlight a lot, so of course people will talk about him. But why be so nasty? Why don’t you try to do the opposite and help him now in the way he inspired us? … My wish would be, stop being so nasty. Try to help. We all want to see him happier and hopefully one day see him play golf again. That’s my only wish.”