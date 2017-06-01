Speed golfer Renato Paratore shares lead after Round 1 of Nordea Masters

The European Tour’s fastest player is on track to win his first European Tour event.

Italy’s Renato Paratore raced to the top of the $1.7 million Nordea Masters leaderboard with a first-round 68, 5 under par. He shares the lead with England’s Max Orrin.

Welshmen Bradley Dredge and 2014 European Ryder Cup hero Jamie Donaldson share third at 4 under.

Paratore is renowned as being a hard man to keep up. The twenty-year-old Rome native plays with a refreshing pace of play that Lee Trevino and the late Moe Norman might have struggled to keep up with, and they were quick.

The young Italian set a quick pace in Malmo, Sweden. Paratore got off to a slow start with bogeys at the third and fourth holes. Three birdies in his next five holes saw him reach the turn in 1 under. He birdied the 10th hole, eagled the 12th and made a further birdie at the 16th to reach 5 under.

“I didn’t start well, I was two over after four holes, but from there to the 18th I played really well, really solid, so in the end it was a good round,” said Paratore, who first came to international attention when he reached the quarterfinals of the 2013 British Amateur Championship as a 16-year-old. “I was playing well even with the two bogeys, so I just had to stay patient, and that helped me to get to five under par.

“The key for me today was the driver from the tee. That’s very important here because it’s a narrow course. Today it was important that I managed to drive really well.”

Paratore’s best European Tour performances in two-plus seasons as a pro are seventh-place finishes last season in the Omega European Masters and Alfred Dunhill Links Championship. He’s in pole position to set a personal best this week.

Orrin has struggled since turning pro after appearing for Great Britain & Ireland in the 2013 Walker Cup. He’s made four trips to the qualifying school, finding success last year when he earned the 24th card.

The 23-year-old from Margate on England’s Southeast coast has divided his time between the main tour and European Challenge Tour this season. He’s currently 161st on the money list with just under $55,00 in earnings, and needs to start playing well if he’s to keep his playing rights for next year. He’s made a good start in Sweden.

“It was tough out there,” Orrin said. “There were a lot of swirling winds and cross winds as well, so it was difficult to judge clubs. But I managed to put a good score together in the end.

“I’ve been playing well recently and putting some good numbers on the board. There are some really good signs with my putting.”

Home favorites Henrik Stenson and last week’s winner Alex Noren are 27th and 72nd respectively. Open Champion Stenson returned a level-par 73, while BMW PGA Championship winner Noren scored 75.