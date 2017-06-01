World Golf Hall of Fame member Roberto De Vicenzo dies at age 94

Roberto De Vicenzo died Thursday at age 94, according to a report from Golf Channel.

The 1967 British Open champion is best remembered for the 1968 Masters debacle, during which he signed an incorrect scorecard and finished second by one shot to winner Bob Goalby. His comments which included the line, “What a stupid I am,” are now well engrained in sports vocabulary.

The Argentinian was a six-time winner on the PGA Tour with a host of international victories and won the Bob Jones award in 1970. Born April 14, 1923, De Vicenzo was inducted into the World Gall Hall of Fame in 1989.