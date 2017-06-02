Brett Coletta, 20, makes Memorial cut, a milestone for the young Aussie

DUBLIN, Ohio – Australia’s Brett Coletta, wise for his 20 years on this earth, knows golf is made up of good patches and bad, and he was in a bit of a bad one as he eyed his third shot, a downhill doozy inside the greenside bunker at Muirfield Village’s par-5 11th hole in Friday’s second round of The Memorial.

Coletta, making just his second PGA Tour start and playing on a sponsor invitation, dug in and clipped the shot just perfectly, his ball bouncing just right atop the edge of the rough, releasing, and spinning to a stop about 8 feet from the hole. After making bogeys on his previous two holes to slide back to level par for the tournament, it was imperative that he change his direction. When he drained the birdie putt, he had.

As shots go, the bunker effort was world class, said his veteran caddie, Eric Larson.

“A momentum-shifter,” Coletta called it.

Despite bogeys on his final two holes (he knocked a 9-iron over the green at the 484-yard 18th), Coletta, who turns 21 next month, shot 3-under 69 and will play on the weekend. For a youngster with a bright, bright future ahead of him, it was something of a milestone: his first made cut on the PGA Tour. He was inside the top 20 late into the day, and he’ll certainly earn more this week than the tournament’s legendary host, Jack Nicklaus, made the first time he survived a cut, famously cashing $33.33 at the 1962 Los Angeles Open.

“Yeah, it’s good, I suppose,” said Coletta. “I’ve got a little bit of work to get myself in the right mode to play tomorrow. But I went out this week just trying to play the way I did, and it was good.”

How good? Friday, on a demanding golf course upon which World No. 1 Dustin Johnson failed to make a single birdie on Thursday, it was seven birdies good. A day earlier, Coletta had scrambled to shoot 72 after making two double bogeys in his first seven holes. Coletta drives it long, keeps it in play, has a nice touch with the putter (he made nearly 140 feet in putts on Friday), and has a brilliant game from the sand. In October, Coletta won the Queensland Open as an amateur, the first am to win that event in 25 years, since Stuart Appleby in 1991. Coletta tied for second at the New South Wales Open, and tied for sixth at the Australian PGA, all before turning pro.

Sam Saunders, who played alongside Coletta for two rounds, said he expects this kid to be inside the world top 10 before too long, and would not be surprised if he won before the end of the year. Basically, the kid just needs places to play, and starts.

“He’s got all the tools you’d want,” said Larson, a veteran caddie who has worked for Marc Calcavecchia, Anthony Kim, Jeff Overton and now has a regular bag with Harris English. “He doesn’t really hit it off-line. Every shot he hits is solid.”

Currently, Coletta has status on PGA Tour Canada, but he could earn a start at Memphis (FedEx St. Jude) next week with a top-10 finish at Memorial.

“That’s best-case scenario,” Coletta said. He smiled. “Well, best is winning. But best-case scenario, in reality, is top 10 (to earn a Memphis start). You get momentum forward and catch a snowball. It’s kind of rare. I think Jon Rahm did it (earn his way onto the Tour via sponsor exemptions and top-10 starts). It doesn’t happen very often.”

This week’s tournament honoree at Memorial is Greg Norman, an Australian icon, and Coletta is one of three young, promising Aussies invited to join more established countrymen, such as Jason Day and Adam Scott, in this week’s field.

Coletta and 2016 U.S. Amateur Curtis Luck, who turned pro after the Masters, are 20 years old; Ryan Ruffels, who made the cut at Memorial a year ago, is 19. They are a promising bunch, with Coletta and Luck both winning pro events back home as amateurs.

“I think it’s pretty cool the three of us get to play together on the PGA Tour,” Ruffels said. “We grew up playing a bunch of amateur events in Australia and around the world and now we get to play at one of the premier events on the PGA Tour.”

Adds Coletta, “I’m taking this event as experience. I want to finish in the top 10 or better (at Memorial), but what you get out of it is to really rub shoulders with the best players in the world on the PGA Tour. It will be great for my career moving forward.”

Now that he’ll play on the weekend in Ohio, Coletta has an interesting scheduling challenge in the days ahead. He is entered into a U.S. Open sectional qualifier on Monday morning – across the country in Tacoma, Wash. He asked the USGA if he could be switched to one of two Monday sectionals in Ohio, but his request was denied. So Tacoma it is.

Coletta scheduled a flight leaving Columbus at 7:15 p.m. on Sunday night that gets him to Washington eight hours later, at 12:30 in the morning. And then he has 36 holes on Monday beginning at 7:30 a.m.

“It’s going to be tight,” he said. “It’s not that I have to go, but it’s a nice opportunity. It’s a bit annoying, because I don’t get to savor the moment of being here on the weekend. I know I’m going to be a tired boy.”

At 20? He’ll be just fine.