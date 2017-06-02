Jamie Donaldson takes lead at Nordea Masters

Jamie Donaldson fired a 4-under 69 on Friday to take the 36-hole lead at the Nordea Masters.

Donaldson made four of his five birdies on the back nine at Barseback Gold and Country Club in Malmo, Sweden. He leads Italy’s Renato Paratore by a shot.

Donaldson, ranked 43rd in the Official World Golf Ranking after his 2015 Thailand Championship win, is now ranked No. 256. He hasn’t posted a top 10 since the 2016 Irish Open. Entering the week, Donaldson had failed to make the weekend in 16 of 23 starts worldwide.

Canada’s Austin Connelly is one of the notables near the top of the leaderboard, at 4 under. Connelly, who grew up in Irving, Texas, was a top junior golfer in the U.S. He’s tied with Chris Wood and Thorbjorn Olesen.

Matthew Fitzpatrick is another shot back, at 3 under. Henrik Stenson is 1 under.