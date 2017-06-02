Jason Dufner builds huge lead at the Memorial entering Round 3

LEADING: Jason Dufner is alone in front after a second consecutive 7-under 65 Friday during Round 2 of the Memorial Tournament at Muirfield Village. He set the tournament’s 36-hole scoring record at 14 under and holds a five-shot lead entering Round 3, carding a bogey-free round which included an eagle 2 at the par-4 18th. He’s made just one bogey through 36 holes and told reporters he’s never produced two rounds of this quality back-to-back. Dufner has not won since the 2016 CareerBuilder Challenge.

CHASING: Daniel Summerhays posted a 3-under 69 and is alone in second at 9 under. Rickie Fowler had six birdies and no bogeys for a second-round 66, putting him in solo third at 8 under. Both, of course, still have significant ground to make up. Young stars Jordan Spieth and Justin Thomas are eight shots back at 6 under and T-4 along with Jamie Lovemark. Matt Kuchar, Bubba Watson and last week’s Dean & DeLuca Invitational winner Kevin Kisner are among a group at 5 under.

SHOT OF THE DAY: It’s been an eventful two days for Dufner at 18. He made his only bogey there on Thursday and, having teed off on 10, was 2 under for the day when he approached 18 on Friday. He found the fairway with a 305-yard drive and took aim 175 yards away from the pin. It went well from there.

War Eagle. Jason Dufner continues to build on his lead at @MemorialGolf.#QuickHits pic.twitter.com/uOlVUYaDHv — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) June 2, 2017

QUOTABLE: “I’m not sure really what course (Dufner) is playing. We’ll get out there tomorrow and try to make a run at him.” – Jordan Spieth.

UP NEXT: Golf Channel will air third-round coverage from 12:30 p.m.- 2:30 p.m. and CBS will air coverage from 3-6 p.m. ET. Saturday.