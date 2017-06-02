LSU's Sam Burns highlights Jack Nicklaus Award winners

LSU sophomore Sam Burns was among the recipients of the 2017 Jack Nicklaus National Player of the Year Award, the GCAA announced Thursday.

Burns, the award’s Division I winner, won four times this season, including at the NCAA Baton Rouge Regional. He also finished outside the top 9 just once in 15 events. He finished the year with an LSU-record 70.04 scoring average.

He announced on Monday that he would be foregoing his final two years of college eligibility and turning pro in September, after the Walker Cup.

For the winning the award, Burns receives an exemption into the 2018 Memorial Tournament. He will also compete in the Barbasol Shootout on June 3 at Scioto Country Club in Columbus, Ohio, along with the other Nicklaus Award winners for a spot in the 2017 Barbasol Championship, set for July 20-23 in Opelika, Ala.

The other Nicklaus winners are: West Florida’s Chandler Blanchet (D2), Logan Lanier of LaGrange (D3), Dalton State’s SM Lee (NAIA), and Tyler JC’s Marco Maldonado (NJCAA).

Past winners of the Nicklaus Award include Tiger Woods (1996), Phil Mickelson (1990-92), David Duval (1993), Justin Leonard (1994), Stewart Cink (1995), Luke Donald (1999), Hunter Mahan (2003), Bill Haas (2004), Ryan Moore (2005), Justin Thomas (2012) and Jon Rahm (2016) among others.