Missed cut for Dustin Johnson means weekend U.S. Open prep at Erin Hills

DUBLIN, Ohio – Dustin Johnson hates to miss cuts. Only once since 2013 has Johnson, the world’s top-ranked golfer, missed more than two cuts in the same season. An opening 78 at The Memorial certainly made his task of getting to the weekend difficult, and when he answered with 74, he was done.

Big picture, though, having the weekend off could prove fruitful.

Johnson, 32, was headed from Ohio to Wisconsin, where he now will spend the weekend tuning up for the upcoming U.S. Open at Erin Hills. He has not seen the golf course and planned to visit on Tuesday and Wednesday of next week. Instead, he’ll fly back to Columbus for a NetJets outing on Monday then head home to Florida, where he and his fiancée, Paulina Gretzky, are getting ready to welcome a second son to the family very soon. (A C-Section delivery has been scheduled, though Johnson would not spill the beans on a date. “I’ll get in trouble,” he said, smiling.)

“I hate missing the cut, but it actually works out well,” Johnson said as he changed shoes and packed up his belongings upstairs in the locker room at Muirfield Village. “Now I’ll get to be home Monday.”

Johnson was one of only two players not to make a birdie in the opening round, the first time he’d gone birdie-less over 18 holes since the first round of the 2013 WGC-Bridgestone down the road in Akron – which was only 1,401 days ago. His 78 was his highest score on Tour since a closing 79 at the 2016 WGC-Cadillac at Doral.

“I can play left-handed and I feel I can make a birdie,” he said.

Know this: He won’t be leaving Memorial panicking about the state of his game. For the most part, Johnson said he drove it fine and hit some good iron shots, but simply had too many odd, in-between yardages, some bad breaks, incurred a bad rake job in a bunker and endured two uncharacteristically bad days with the putter.

“I don’t know what I had, but felt like I had 40 putts (each day) for the first two rounds,” he said. “I had a lot of them.”

Johnson had 65 putts over two days, ranked 119th in Strokes Gained; Putting (-6.903), and holed only 90 feet of total putts over 36 holes. The stats will show he three-putted the sixth hole to make double bogey on Thursday, but he was only inches off the green and used his putter four times. It registers in his book as a four-putt. He did not speak with reporters after his 78.

“Yesterday, to me, felt like the best I’ve ever played with the absolute worst score,” he said. “I felt like I drove it good, I hit a lot of really good iron shots, and I made zero putts. I had a three-putt, a four-putt – I count 6 as a four-putt. I guess it’s technically a three-putt, but it was a four-putt. I was negative-6 yesterday in strokes gained: putting. Even today, I hit it fine.”

So instead of spending the weekend chasing down his fourth PGA Tour victory of the season, Johnson was off to Erin Hills to begin game-planning for the U.S. Open, to be played June 15-18. Erin Hills is a big ballpark and requires a long, arduous walk, so his driving abilities and elite fitness certainly will help. Johnson captured the 2016 U.S. Open at Oakmont, and will try to become the first player since Curtis Strange (1988-89) to win the championship back to back. In truth, he could be going for his third title, having stood over a 12-footer for eagle to win the 2015 U.S. Open at Chambers Bay. But he three-putted, missing a 4-foot comebacker, and lost by one to Jordan Spieth.)

“It’s just a very, very difficult tournament to win,” he said. “It’s always tough. Deep rough, (and) greens are always firm and fast, generally. It’s just a tough tournament to win.

“I like really tough golf courses. I tend to focus more and play better. I like knowing par is a good score for some reason. I don’t know why. I play better when I’m playing for pars.”

This week at Jack’s Place, he simply didn’t make enough of them. It wasn’t his week. That happens. But this was no jolting result, or something that stirred cause to panic. His next stop is the U.S. Open and missed cut or not, Johnson will be the favorite.

The best part? He knows it.