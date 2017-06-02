VIDEO: Tiger Woods struggles to take breathalyzer test after DUI arrest

The Tiger Woods DUI arrest saga is getting more and more difficult to watch unfold.

The Jupiter (Fla.) Police Department released dash camera footage Wednesday of Woods taken in conjunction with his DUI arrest. Another day and there’s more video.

Police released a video Thursday night of Woods in the Blood Alcohol testing center at the Palm Beach County Jail soon after his arrest.

In the footage, Woods appears disoriented and at one point looks to have fallen asleep while sitting in a chair.

He is then instructed to take a breathalyzer test, a task he seems to struggle with but does eventually complete. He blows a 0.00.

Here’s the full footage of Woods in the BAC testing center:

The dash cam video of Woods’ arrest put forth the same disorientation and confusion as the 41-year-old displayed in this video from the BAC testing center.

In his arrest video, Woods appeared unsure of his location and unstable as an officer directed him to complete field sobriety tests.

Woods is scheduled to be arraigned July 5 in Palm Beach County Court.