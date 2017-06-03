Live blog: 2017 Memorial Tournament, Round 3

By: Dan Kilbridge | June 3, 2017 10:00 am

The PGA Tour is in Dublin, Ohio for the Memorial Tournament at Muirfield Village Golf Club.

We are tracking all of Saturday’s third-round action. Follow along…

How to follow the action:

All times Eastern

TELEVISION: Golf Channel (Thursday-Friday, 2:30-6:30 p.m., Saturday-Sunday 12:30-2:30 p.m.); CBS (Saturday-Sunday, 3-6 p.m.)

Golf Channel (Thursday-Friday, 2:30-6:30 p.m., Saturday-Sunday 12:30-2:30 p.m.); CBS (Saturday-Sunday, 3-6 p.m.) RADIO: PGA Tour Radio on SiriusXM and PGATour.com (Friday, 1-7 p.m.; Saturday-Sunday, 1-6 p.m.)

PGA Tour Radio on SiriusXM and PGATour.com (Friday, 1-7 p.m.; Saturday-Sunday, 1-6 p.m.) PGA TOUR LIVE: Friday, 8 a.m.-7 p.m.; Saturday-Sunday, 1-6 p.m.

Friday, 8 a.m.-7 p.m.; Saturday-Sunday, 1-6 p.m. ON GOLFWEEK: Tour Tracker | All coverage

• • •

Memorial Tournament tracker

Key stats for @memorialgolf 36-hole leader @JasonDufner:

14-under par (36-hole record)

11 🐦

2 🦅

1 bogey

GIR: 31/36 pic.twitter.com/4hhmqjoFJK — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) June 2, 2017

• • •