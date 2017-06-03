Daniel Summerhays opens 3-shot lead at Memorial Tournament

Here is a recap of the third round of the Memorial Tournament, played at Muirfield Village Golf Club in Dublin, Ohio:

LEADING: Daniel Summerhays posts a third straight sub-70 round, firing a 4-under 68 to move to 13 under and three shots ahead of the field. This performance is certainly a surprise. Summerhays, 33, has never won on the PGA Tour and hasn’t even had a top 25 on the circuit since February. However, Summerhays previously owned a solid record at Muirfield Village, including a T-4 in 2012. On Saturday, he picked apart the course with precision, birdieing three of the four par 5s and posting just one bogey on the round. Summerhays started the day five shots back of Jason Dufner, but the 68 along with Dufner’s struggles pushed Summerhays ahead.

CHASING: Dufner was so smooth through two rounds and appeared unstoppable. Then the third round hit. Dufner bogeyed Nos. 2-5 Saturday and added on a double bogey at the par-5 11th for good measure. At that point, he was 5 over for the round and did well to finish with a 5-over 77. It was surprising from a guy who had amassed a five-shot lead through 36 holes. Now, he’s no longer in the lead, and not even in second. Dufner is tied for third with Bubba Watson (third-round 68) and Justin Thomas (69). Matt Kuchar (67) moves into solo second at 10 under thanks to four late birdies.

SHOT OF THE DAY: Watson’s 68 was eventful. He was 2 over for the day after bogey on No. 8. All he did thereafter was close in 30. He started his back nine birdie-eagle-birdie-birdie. Here’s the brilliant second shot from 211 yards that set up his game-changing eagle at the par-5 11th.

QUOTABLE: “There was a fan that was not a fan of mine for sure. It was not a good situation, but I made the most of it I guess.” – Bubba Watson, on his spirited reaction to birdieing 18

SHORT SHOTS: Rickie Fowler could only muster a Saturday 72, but at 8 under he’s five back and still in contention. … Jordan Spieth does one better (71) but is actually six back at 7 under. … James Hahn had birdie streaks of five in a row TWICE Saturday, and had gotten to 9 under for the round after birdies from Nos. 11-15. Bogeys at 16 and 17 dropped him to a 7-under 65, but that was the round of the day by two shots. Hahn is 5 under for the tournament and jumped from T-60 to T-14 thanks to his stellar play. … Phil Mickelson, who announced he’s likely to skip the U.S. Open for his daughter’s graduation, posts 72 and is T-19 at 4 under.

UP NEXT: Golf Channel will air final-round coverage from 12-2 p.m. Eastern and CBS will air coverage from 2:30-6 p.m. Sunday.