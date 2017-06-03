World traveler Peter Uihlein back in U.S. and finds his groove at the Memorial

DUBLIN, Ohio – Peter Uihlein certainly is a man of the world, a young globe-trotting golfer whose passport doesn’t lack for dog-eared pages and plenty of stamps.

The American who grew up in New England, developed his game in Florida, played collegiately at Oklahoma State and now competes on the European Tour is listed at this week’s Memorial as being from Stillwater, Okla. (his college town, not where he resides). Better yet, when he tees it up in the first round of a 36-hole U.S. Open qualifier at nearby Lakes Golf & Country Club in Columbus, he’ll be introduced as hailing from England.

As in, Play away, jolly chap.

As somebody who plays all over the world – Uihlein has teed it up in nine different countries already this year – the 2010 U.S. Amateur champion has a special affinity for those rare weeks when he can play a PGA Tour event not too far from his Florida home. This is one of those weeks. Jack Nicklaus, who oversees The Memorial, extended a sponsor’s invitation to Uihlein, who also will play in next week’s FedEx St. Jude Classic in Memphis.

“I was planning on trying to play at Wentworth (BMW) and then Sweden (this week’s Nordea Masters) and then come back, but I was told I could get a start here and get a spot next week (in Memphis),” Uihlein said. “I figured, Why not?”

It may not have seemed to be a great idea on Friday, when Uihlein stood on the tee at the 14th hole, his fifth of Round 2, at 6 over. But he made two birdies and an eagle over his next four holes, then made five more birdies to offset a double bogey on his next nine to get to the weekend at 1 over.

On Saturday, he heated up again, making an astounding eight birdies at Muirfield Village. At one point, he climbed into the top 10 at 5 under. Despite bogeys on his last two holes, he still managed to shoot 4-under 68.

“It was a good day, really,” he said. “I just made, as my caddie put it, really soft bogeys. Really bad bogeys. It could have been a good one. But that’s what tomorrow is for.”

Uihlein, who lives in Jupiter, Fla., along with his girlfriend and two dogs, doesn’t mind the long flights back and forth to Europe. He started out on the Challenge Tour and worked his way into a card on the European Tour, where he earned rookie of the year honors in 2013, the same year he captured the Madeira Islands Open.

Uihlein’s passport has sent him all over the world, and given the 27-year-old quite an education. Oh, the places he’s been. South Africa. Australia. Dubai. Abu Dhabi. All across the U.K. India. Malaysia. China. He has seen a lot.

“You appreciate where you come from, you appreciate home a little bit, you appreciate what you have here and how good you have it,” he said. “I’ve been to some places in the world that are obviously a lot less fortunate than we are, being Americans. You definitely appreciate things when you come back, especially when you come back and play a place like this (Muirfield Village), where you get treated so well.”

There are outposts he visited while playing the Challenge Tour that he said made one week feel more like a year. Places that were challenging, to say the least. But he also thinks of competing in a tournament in Beijing where, from the course, he could view the Great Wall of China.

“It’s incredible. At the end of the day,” he said, “I’m out playing golf. You’re out making a living playing a game, and it doesn’t matter where in the world it is. If you’re out and having success and performing fairly well and making a good living doing it, it doesn’t matter where you are playing in my mind.

“I know how hard it is to get onto a tour, any tour, really. That’s the hardest part, just getting there. But once you’re there it almost feels easier . . . I spent basically a year and a half on the Challenge Tour, so I know how hard it was to get on the European Tour. Now you kind of appreciate where you go and the places you get to see.”

This week, his job has him in Middle America, in Columbus, Ohio, where American flags fly on front porches. Truthfully, as much as he doesn’t mind the global travel, he said life is changing a bit, and he wouldn’t mind playing more in the U.S. That hit home in April when he played early on Sunday at the Shell Houston Open, caught a flight, and was in Jupiter by 3 p.m.

That doesn’t happen when he’s competing in Europe.

A year ago at this time, Uihlein was recovering from wrist surgery that kept him out three months. In 2017, Uihlein’s play has been very steady if not spectacular. He has made 10 starts in Europe, with three top 10s and no missed cuts. On the PGA Tour, he tied for fifth in Puerto Rico and had a top 25 in Houston. He’ll add to his 91 non-member FedEx Cup points on Sunday at Memorial (he’s T-27, at 3 under), looking to earn enough to at least get him to autumn’s Web.com Tour Finals, where he could chase his PGA Tour card.

“I’m just going to play as much as I can, really, and play both sides (of the pond),” Uihlein said. “If I make enough points to get top 125 (to earn his PGA Tour card), great. If not I’ll go play the Web playoffs and try to get my card that way.

“I’d like to try myself out here and see how I do,” he said.