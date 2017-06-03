Phil Mickelson will reportedly miss U.S. Open to attend daughter's graduation

Phil Mickelson is planning to withdraw from this month’s U.S. Open at Erin Hills in order to attend his daughter’s high school graduation, according to a New York Times report.

Mickelson told reporters he is waiting to officially withdraw in case a weather delay makes it possible to attend both. He’s playing in this week’s Memorial Tournament at Muirfield Village and told the Times about his decision.

“As I look back on life, this is a moment I’ll always cherish and be glad I was present,” Mickelson said. “There’s no greater joy as a parent.”

Mickelson’s daughter, Amanda, is set to graduate from Pacific Ridge High School in California June 15, the same day as the first round of the U.S. Open.

Mickelson missed the cut at Oakmont a year ago and has six career runner-up finishes at the U.S. Open, the only major he has not won. He’s made the cut in all 13 of his starts this season and has eight top-25 finishes, including a T-7 finish at the WGC-Mexico Championship.