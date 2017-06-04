Sam Burns wins Barbasol Shootout to earn spot into PGA Tour event

Former LSU golfer Sam Burns has earned a PGA Tour start at the Barbasol Championship.

Burns fired a 5-under 65 on Saturday at Scioto Country Club in Columbus, Ohio, to win the five-player Barbasol Shootout and earn a spot into the Barbasol Championship.

Burns, one of the favorites to capture the Haskins Award presented by Stifel next week, was the Division I recipient of the Nicklaus Award, which honors national players of the year in college golf. Other winners, by division, were Chandler Blanchet (West Florida, Division II), Logan Lanier (LaGrange, Division III), SM Lee (Dalton State, NAIA) and Marco Maldonado (Tyler JC, NJCAA).

All five of these recipients competed in Saturday’s Barbasol Shootout for that one spot into the Barbasol Championship, to be contested from July 20-23 at the Robert Trent Jones Trail’s Grand National layout in Auburn, Ala.

Blanchet and Lee tied for second at 2-under 68, while Maldonado shot 74 and Lanier posted 79.

Burns had a magnificent sophomore season at LSU, a campaign that included four wins and top-10 finishes in all but one of his 15 starts.

Thanks to being the recipient of the Division I Jack Nicklaus Award, Burns already earned an exemption to the 2018 Memorial Tournament.

Burns will represent the U.S. in the Palmer Cup next week and plans to do so for September’s Walker Cup. Burns has announced he’ll turn pro in September, likely right after the Walker Cup.

On Sunday, all five Nicklaus Award winners were recognized by Nicklaus at Muirfield Village, site of this week’s Memorial Tournament.