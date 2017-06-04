Peyton Manning joins President Trump on golf course

President Donald Trump apparently found a pair of new golfing pals Sunday – two-time Super Bowl champ Peyton Manning and Tennessee Sen. Bob Corker.

Manning and Corker were photographed Sunday outside of the White House with members of their entourage carrying golf bags after the president completed a four-and-a-half hour outing at Trump National Golf Club, New York Times photographer Al Drago tweeted.

Peyton Manning & Sen. Bob Corker of Tenn. depart the W.H. after President Trump returns from a 4.5 hour outing at Trump National Golf Club. pic.twitter.com/TeWn6KjsqO — Al Drago (@Al_Drago) June 4, 2017

There was no official information provided on the president’s activities by the White House.

Trump had left for the golf course before 8 a.m. after posting on Twitter about the London terror attack.

Trump was once a vocal critic of former President Barack Obama’s golf trips and has come under criticism for his own frequent weekend golf outings.

Manning’s archrival Tom Brady and Trump were once seemingly BFFs.

Trump frequently offered his support of of the five-time Super Bowl winning Brady during the Deflategate scandal. Brady was criticized for having a Trump “Make America Great Again” hat in his New England Patriots locker back in 2015.

During the 2016 campaign, Brady avoided any public statements of support for Trump.

Brady then skipped the Patriots White House visit in April, citing the health of his mother. That snub apparently irritated Trump. The president did not mention Brady’s name during his speech lauding the Super Bowl champions during their visit.

Manning contributed to Jeb Bush’s campaign for president last year.