Jason Dufner overcomes Saturday 77 to win Memorial Tournament

Here is a recap of the final round of the Memorial Tournament, played at Muirfield Village Golf Club in Dublin, Ohio:

WINNER: Well, that’s one way to win. Native Ohioan Jason Dufner dominated the Memorial Tournament for the first 36 holes, opening in consecutive 65s to move to 14 under – a tournament record score through two rounds – and a five-shot lead. But Saturday appeared it would be his downfall. Dufner bogeyed four holes in a row early in Round 3 on his was to a 5-over 77 and plummet to 9 under and four behind.

But Duf is resilient. He came to Muirfield Village’s back nine Sunday still at 9 under and in contention. Dufner then took charge. Birdies at 10 and 12 got him in position, another at 15 pushed him into the lead and a stuffed wedge from 119 yards inside 3 feet at the par-4 17th meant another. Suddenly, he was 13 under and had a two-shot on the 72nd hole. Would Dufner cave to the pressure, especially with Rickie Fowler directly behind him? No chance.

Dufner drove it into the right rough on 18 before lightning hit and play was suspended. Again.

Inclement weather had forced suspension of play at 4:18 p.m. Eastern. The delay would last for 1 hour and 17 minutes. Another delay started with that lightning at 6:48 p.m. and lasted until an 8:05 p.m. restart.

Once play started again, Dufner knocked his second shot into more rough beside the fairway and then put one 40 feet from the hole. With that left for par and hanging onto a two-shot lead, Dufner drained the long putt to essentially seal the deal. Clutch.

His closing 68 would eventually earn Dufner a three-shot win as he also gets his fifth PGA Tour win and his first since last year’s CareerBuilder Challenge.

Dufner matches the second-highest third-round score from an eventual winner in a non-major PGA Tour event since 1983. The highest in that category was Kenny Knox, who posted a third-round 80 at the 1986 Honda Classic and still won.

Dufner also becomes just the second Ohio native to win this event, with Jack Nicklaus (the tournament host) being the other. Pretty cool week for Duf.

JUST MISSED: Fowler and Anirban Lahiri tie for second at 10 under. Lahiri closed in 65 to jump 25 spots. Fowler was down two on the final hole but missed the green with his approach and was officially done when Dufner drained his par putt. Fowler has now finished T-16 or better in seven of his last eight starts. Justin Thomas and Matt Kuchar finish T-4 at 9 under.

SHOT OF THE DAY: Yeah, this closing putt from Dufner. All class.

.@JustinThomas34 drains one from long range after the delay. Coverage has resumed on Golf Channel. #QuickHits pic.twitter.com/74gkdugMHw — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) June 5, 2017

QUOTABLE: “Pretty good company to have. I’m proud I’m from Ohio. I’m glad I was able to capture this victory this week.” – Dufner on becoming the second Ohio native to win the Memorial Tournament

SHORT SHOTS: Daniel Summerhays was the 54-hole leader, but he falls back to that T-10 at 7 under thanks to a final-round 78. A closing double bogey was more salt in the wound. … Jordan Spieth closes the week in a tie for 13th at 6 under. … Jason Day, who is a member at Muirfield Village, posts a career-best T-15 here after a 67-70 weekend puts him up to 5 under. … Phil Mickelson closes the week at 3 under and T-22. … Defending champion William McGirt closes in 83 to fall 40 spots to T-67 at 8 over.

UP NEXT: We now move onto the FedEx St. Jude Classic, which will take place at TPC Southwind in Memphis. Follow all the action live on Golfweek.com and our Facebook and Twitter feeds.